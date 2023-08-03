Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.44

Shares of Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.44 and traded as high as $0.83. Rare Element Resources shares last traded at $0.80, with a volume of 154,855 shares trading hands.
Rare Element Resources Stock Up 5.8 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average of $0.36.
Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
About Rare Element Resources
Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Bear Lodge property that comprises the Bear Lodge REE project and the Sundance Gold project located in Crook County, northeast Wyoming. Rare Element Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.
