Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. reduced its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 94.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,855 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RJF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 74.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $108.56 on Thursday. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.06.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.25). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total transaction of $508,877.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,476.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

