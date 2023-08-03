Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Stock Position Lowered by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA trimmed its stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth about $978,777,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,975,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,837,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,043,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.40.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 2.6 %

RRX stock opened at $161.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.22. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.84 and a fifty-two week high of $166.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.63%.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

