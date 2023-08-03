Renee Straber Sells 41,200 Shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Stock

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) VP Renee Straber sold 41,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,955,854.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Masco Stock Down 1.5 %

MAS stock opened at $60.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 420.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $63.85.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 403.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Masco’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAS. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Masco from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.58.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masco during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Masco by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 761 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Masco during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Masco by 45.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 105.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Featured Stories

