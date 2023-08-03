Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barclays from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 18.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

NYSE RVLV opened at $18.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.04, a PEG ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $14.95 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $279.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Revolve Group will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Revolve Group by 17.7% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,616,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,707,000 after buying an additional 845,814 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,873,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,961,000 after purchasing an additional 48,189 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,805,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,772,000 after purchasing an additional 88,916 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,713,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Revolve Group by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,838,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 482,785 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

