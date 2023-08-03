Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $709.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.61 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 29.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Revvity updated its FY23 guidance to $4.70-4.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.70-$4.90 EPS.
Revvity Trading Up 2.0 %
RVTY stock opened at $125.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.12. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.09. Revvity has a 1-year low of $110.75 and a 1-year high of $163.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.15.
Revvity Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. Revvity’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.
Revvity Company Profile
Revvity, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.
