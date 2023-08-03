Robert I. Blum Sells 12,500 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares in the company, valued at $14,403,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Cytokinetics Stock Down 4.4 %
CYTK stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $30.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 0.75.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by ($0.14). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 1,401.63% and a negative net margin of 439.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 300.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cytokinetics by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Natixis bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Cytokinetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
