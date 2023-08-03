Rosenblatt Securities Boosts Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Price Target to $188.00

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Rosenblatt Securities to $188.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lattice Semiconductor presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $91.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Lattice Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $44.53 and a 52 week high of $98.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.44.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.31 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 45.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total transaction of $736,240.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director David Jeffrey Richardson sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $1,853,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,490,428.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $736,240.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,871,437.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 90,378 shares of company stock valued at $7,545,223. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 63,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 22,210 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

