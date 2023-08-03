Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Price Target to $28.00

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Avantor from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Sunday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.12.

Avantor Stock Performance

NYSE:AVTR opened at $21.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. Avantor has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Avantor had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 5.89%. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Avantor will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avantor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. Steph & Co. increased its position in Avantor by 4.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avantor by 5.1% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 67,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantor by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

