Royal Bank of Canada Increases Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) Price Target to $435.00

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $425.00 to $435.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $389.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $379.83.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

NYSE:KNSL opened at $374.35 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $358.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $233.38 and a one year high of $388.87.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.40. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $295.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 5.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total value of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,135,502.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.69, for a total value of $1,129,415.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 309,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,933,543.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,595 in the last three months. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 10.0% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the second quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 18,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

