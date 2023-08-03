Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Price Target to $47.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OVV. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $61.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $79.00 to $53.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.42.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv stock opened at $46.65 on Monday. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day moving average of $39.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 16.27%. As a group, analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 9.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 112,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,710,000 after buying an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

