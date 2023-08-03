Royal Bank of Canada Trims Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Target Price to $576.00

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $610.00 to $576.00 in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Chemed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CHE opened at $522.92 on Monday. Chemed has a 52 week low of $430.16 and a 52 week high of $574.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.86, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $553.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.54 million. Chemed had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.84 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chemed will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 4,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.34, for a total value of $2,197,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,685,133.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,624 shares of company stock valued at $3,076,019 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHE. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 309.1% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Chemed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Chemed by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

