Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Safehold had a negative net margin of 14.88% and a positive return on equity of 0.37%. The company had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($4.00) EPS. Safehold’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Safehold Stock Performance

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $23.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.06. The company has a quick ratio of 36.60, a current ratio of 36.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Safehold has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Safehold’s payout ratio is -14.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAFE. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Safehold in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Safehold from $50.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Safehold from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Safehold news, CEO Jay Sugarman acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.58 per share, for a total transaction of $245,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 91,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,419.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Safehold by 62.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,427,000 after buying an additional 58,134 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 539.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 474,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,926,000 after purchasing an additional 400,033 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 60.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 14,929 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safehold during the first quarter worth about $4,739,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Safehold by 43.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,104,000 after purchasing an additional 645,322 shares in the last quarter.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

