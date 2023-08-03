Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 149 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $147.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 458,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $105.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $83.89 and a 12-month high of $119.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

