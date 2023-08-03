Scotiabank Trims TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) Target Price to $55.00

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered TC Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. National Bank Financial raised TC Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised TC Energy from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered TC Energy from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.06.

TRP opened at $36.03 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. TC Energy has a 12-month low of $33.02 and a 12-month high of $51.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.04, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.79%. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 390.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRP. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TC Energy by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 626 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in TC Energy by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in TC Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in TC Energy by 149.1% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

