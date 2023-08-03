Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Seagen by 79.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.86, for a total transaction of $66,261.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,349,261.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $136,261.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,136 shares of company stock valued at $3,741,987 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen stock opened at $192.98 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $207.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.81. The stock has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.29 and a beta of 0.50.

SGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Seagen in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Seagen from $157.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.47.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

