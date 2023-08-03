Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Increases By 5.2%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 19,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BLHWF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on BELIMO in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BELIMO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $437.50.

BLHWF opened at $532.00 on Thursday. BELIMO has a 1-year low of $473.26 and a 1-year high of $532.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $485.13 and a 200-day moving average of $483.64.

BELIMO Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells damper actuators, control valves, sensors, and meters for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems in Europe, the Middle East, Africa the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It offers HVAC damper actuators for use in various on/off, modulating, or communicating damper and life safety applications, including air handlers, economizer and variable air volume terminal units, fan coil units, unit ventilators, and life safety dampers.

