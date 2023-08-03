Short Interest in Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO) Declines By 5.2%

Daily Journal Co. (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,900 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Daily Journal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ DJCO opened at $291.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $287.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $286.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.76 million, a P/E ratio of -14.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 11.18, a current ratio of 11.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Daily Journal has a 52-week low of $236.01 and a 52-week high of $315.23.

Daily Journal (NASDAQ:DJCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.15 million for the quarter. Daily Journal had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 45.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 47.3% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 539.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Daily Journal by 560.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Daily Journal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

Daily Journal Corporation operates in publishing of newspapers and websites covering in California, Arizona, Utah, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Traditional Business and Journal Technologies. The company publishes 10 newspapers of general circulation, including Los Angeles Daily Journal, San Francisco Daily Journal, Daily Commerce, The Daily Recorder, The Inter-City Express, San Jose Post-Record, Orange County Reporter, The Daily Transcript, Business Journal, and The Record Reporter.

