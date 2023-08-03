Short Interest in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Decreases By 5.2%

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,640,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 1,730,000 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LUNG opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 9.70.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Pulmonx had a negative net margin of 102.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $14.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pulmonx will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulmonx

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $126,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,189,547 shares in the company, valued at $15,083,455.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Geoffrey Beran Rose sold 2,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total value of $32,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 257,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,950,911.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,376 shares of company stock valued at $516,519 in the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Pulmonx by 229.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Pulmonx in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Pulmonx by 257.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUNG. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Pulmonx from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

