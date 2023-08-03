Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) Shares Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments grew its position in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,155 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Simpson Manufacturing news, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,034,349.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Simpson Manufacturing news, VP Kevin Lee Swartzendruber sold 6,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.45, for a total value of $884,842.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,539 shares in the company, valued at $722,562.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip E. Donaldson sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $106,609.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,349.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,072 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.3 %

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $157.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.25 and a fifty-two week high of $166.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.45.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The construction company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $597.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.23 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 23.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 5th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 4th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SSD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $176.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Report on Simpson Manufacturing

About Simpson Manufacturing

(Free Report)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.