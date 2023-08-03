Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Pivotal Research upgraded the stock from a sell rating to a hold rating. The stock had previously closed at $5.10, but opened at $5.32. Pivotal Research now has a $5.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $4.50. Sirius XM shares last traded at $5.02, with a volume of 5,356,910 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Benchmark increased their price target on Sirius XM from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other Sirius XM news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,054.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIRI. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 617.6% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,694 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 615.1% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,969 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.32. The stock has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.05% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

