Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $58.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SKX shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE SKX opened at $54.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $56.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.38 and its 200-day moving average is $49.22.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Skechers U.S.A.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SKX. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $5,710,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at $860,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $378,000. Finally, Hedges Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Featured Stories

