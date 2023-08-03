Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $464.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.48 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 14.32%. The business’s revenue was down 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.04 EPS.
Skyline Champion Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SKY opened at $65.61 on Thursday. Skyline Champion has a 1-year low of $44.68 and a 1-year high of $76.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.72.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Skyline Champion
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Skyline Champion by 230.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,119,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,224,000 after buying an additional 781,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at $29,368,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,864,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,842,000 after purchasing an additional 335,974 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,037,000 after purchasing an additional 275,120 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyline Champion by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 508,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 260,578 shares during the period.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Skyline Champion
About Skyline Champion
Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Skyline Champion
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- If You Are Buying A Hotel Stock, Consider Hyatt Hotels
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- Extreme Networks Leaps 8% As Q4 Earnings More Than Double
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- High-Yielding Kraft Heinz Gains Momentum In Q2
Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.