Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.17

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY)'s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.17 and traded as high as $5.30. Société Générale Société anonyme shares last traded at $5.30, with a volume of 169,061 shares.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.18.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.39 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.16%. On average, analysts expect that Société Générale Société anonyme will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a $0.363 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Société Générale Société anonyme’s previous dividend of $0.27. Société Générale Société anonyme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Société Générale Société anonyme provides banking and financial services to individuals, businesses, and institutional investors in Europe and internationally. It operates through French Retail Banking, International Retail Banking & Financial Services, and Global Banking and Investor Solutions. It offers retail banking services, such as consumer credit, vehicle leasing and fleet management, online banking, wealth management services, and equipment and vendor finance under the Societe Generale, Credit du Nord, and Boursorama brand names; and insurance products, including home, vehicle, family, health, and mortgage insurance.

