Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) CEO Sells $104,302.08 in Stock

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Carnie sold 18,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.76, for a total transaction of $104,302.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 737,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,250,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Carnie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 31st, Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Andrew Carnie sold 18,227 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.61, for a total value of $102,253.47.

On Monday, July 24th, Andrew Carnie sold 15,100 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $82,144.00.

On Friday, July 21st, Andrew Carnie sold 11,858 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $63,558.88.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Andrew Carnie sold 20,238 shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $109,082.82.

Shares of Soho House & Co Inc. stock opened at $6.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.72. Soho House & Co Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $8.19.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $255.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.96 million. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HSBC lowered their price objective on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

