SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.17-0.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $182-186 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $182.16 million. SolarWinds also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.76-0.79 EPS.

SolarWinds Stock Performance

NYSE SWI opened at $10.16 on Thursday. SolarWinds has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Get SolarWinds alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of SolarWinds in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in SolarWinds during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $40,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 3,591.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SolarWinds by 60.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

(Get Free Report)

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarWinds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarWinds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.