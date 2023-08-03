Somu Subramaniam Sells 10,803 Shares of Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) Director Somu Subramaniam sold 10,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $406,084.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,545,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,223,540.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Somu Subramaniam also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 28th, Somu Subramaniam sold 611 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $22,930.83.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Somu Subramaniam sold 3,275 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.62, for a total value of $123,205.50.

On Friday, July 7th, Somu Subramaniam sold 100,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $3,523,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Somu Subramaniam sold 50,000 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,754,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Somu Subramaniam sold 4,128 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $144,480.00.

Ventyx Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $36.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.86. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of -0.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.04). Sell-side analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

VTYX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Institutional Trading of Ventyx Biosciences

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

