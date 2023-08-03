Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Morgan Stanley

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America cut Southwest Airlines from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Southwest Airlines from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Shares of LUV stock opened at $33.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.17. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $28.40 and a one year high of $40.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.82%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 7,201,418 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $260,763,000 after purchasing an additional 508,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 86,773 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,854,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,762 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

