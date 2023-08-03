Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $5.95 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 8,328 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.2% of Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $128.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.45 and a 1 year high of $134.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.16.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,424,477.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $196,576.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,647,312 shares in the company, valued at $71,424,477.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $3,939,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,240 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,489.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 863,935 shares of company stock worth $29,740,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

