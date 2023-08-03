S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $400.94.

SPGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on S&P Global

S&P Global Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $394.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $367.19. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.45, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that S&P Global will post 12.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 49.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total transaction of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,134 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,570.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,778 shares of company stock worth $7,916,102. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 4,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in S&P Global by 2.2% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its position in S&P Global by 3.2% during the second quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Get Free Report

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.