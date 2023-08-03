Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) PT Raised to $25.30

Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.90 to $25.30 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.15.

Shares of NYSE STLA opened at $19.67 on Monday. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Stellantis by 484.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 284,200.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 2,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Stellantis during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stellantis by 183.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Stellantis by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.93% of the company’s stock.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

