Stephens Trims Centene (NYSE:CNC) Target Price to $85.00

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Stephens from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Centene from $94.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.11.

Centene Price Performance

CNC stock opened at $67.35 on Monday. Centene has a 12 month low of $61.34 and a 12 month high of $98.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $36.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. Centene had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Centene will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Centene by 79,760.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 460,150,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,037,178,000 after purchasing an additional 459,574,702 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 84,741.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 225,379,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,483,403,000 after purchasing an additional 225,114,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at $713,235,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,959,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 1,837.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,056,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

