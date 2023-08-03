Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) PT Raised to $35.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

STVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

NYSE:STVN opened at €32.17 ($35.35) on Monday. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.71 ($15.07) and a 1 year high of €34.33 ($37.73). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €30.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €26.29.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.14 ($0.15) by €0.01 ($0.01). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of €277.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €275.39 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stevanato Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth about $45,382,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 756,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,593,000 after buying an additional 275,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,787,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,654,000 after buying an additional 250,811 shares during the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

