StockNews.com Downgrades Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Free Report) (TSE:VET) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Friday, July 21st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Desjardins lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vermilion Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $13.37 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.25. Vermilion Energy has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $30.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Free Report) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.21. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 43.59% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company had revenue of $408.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.17 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Tobam increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 51.7% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 222,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,869,000 after buying an additional 75,686 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 734,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,000,000 after buying an additional 381,200 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 116,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 34,394 shares during the period. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 82% working interest in 796,648 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 384,237 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 149,043 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 258,125 net acres of developed land and 100% working interest in 106,993 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 1,604,206 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 107,351 net developed acres and 1,549,929 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,374 net acres land in Croatia; 614,625 net acres land in Hungary; and 97,907 net acres land in Slovakia.

