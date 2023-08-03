StockNews.com Lowers Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday.

Separately, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Black Hills from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.71.

Shares of NYSE BKH opened at $59.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Black Hills has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total value of $657,061.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Black Hills by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after purchasing an additional 838,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Black Hills in the first quarter worth approximately $45,758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Black Hills by 14.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,502,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,085,000 after buying an additional 318,024 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter valued at $18,751,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Hills by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,293,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $90,962,000 after acquiring an additional 273,200 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 220,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,482 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,024 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

