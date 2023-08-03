StockNews.com Lowers Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

Grupo Supervielle Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of SUPV stock opened at $2.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.62. Grupo Supervielle has a 12-month low of $1.54 and a 12-month high of $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $269.45 million, a P/E ratio of -11.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Grupo Supervielle (NYSE:SUPV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Grupo Supervielle had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $210.56 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Supervielle will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Supervielle

About Grupo Supervielle

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,987 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Grupo Supervielle by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Grupo Supervielle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Supervielle during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Supervielle SA, a financial services holding company, provides various banking products and services in Argentina. The company operates through Personal & Business Banking, Corporate Banking, Bank Treasury, Consumer Finance, Insurance, and Asset Management and Other Services segments. It offers savings accounts, time and demand deposits, and checking accounts; various loan products, including personal, consumer, mortgage, unsecured, and car loans; overdrafts; loans with special facilities for project and working capital financing; and leasing, bank guarantees for tenants, salary advances, domestic and international factoring, international guarantees and letters of credit, payroll payment plans, credit and debit cards, and senior citizens benefit payment services, as well as financial services and investments, such as mutual funds and guarantees.

