StockNews.com Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Saul Centers Price Performance
BFS opened at $38.10 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $911.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.
Saul Centers Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Saul Centers
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.
About Saul Centers
Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.
