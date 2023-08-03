StockNews.com Lowers Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

BFS opened at $38.10 on Monday. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $32.13 and a 12-month high of $51.73. The company has a market cap of $911.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.19%. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is 143.90%.

In related news, COO David Todd Pearson bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Saul Centers news, CEO B Francis Saul II bought 750 shares of Saul Centers stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $26,385.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 114,166 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,359.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David Todd Pearson purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,490. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 9,495 shares of company stock worth $316,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 50.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Saul Centers by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Saul Centers by 65.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Saul Centers by 43.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 61 properties, which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) four land and development properties.

