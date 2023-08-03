StockNews.com Lowers WPP (NYSE:WPP) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

WPP Price Performance

WPP stock opened at $54.06 on Monday. WPP has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $64.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WPP

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 67.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in WPP by 12.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

