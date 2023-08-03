StockNews.com Upgrades VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX) to Sell

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

VolitionRX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VNRX opened at $1.35 on Monday. VolitionRX has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.61.

Get VolitionRX alerts:

VolitionRX (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter. VolitionRX had a negative net margin of 9,158.31% and a negative return on equity of 15,493.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VolitionRX will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About VolitionRX

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.