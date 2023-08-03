Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $266.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.13 million. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Stoneridge updated its FY23 guidance to $(0.10)-$0.10 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.10-$0.10 EPS.

Stoneridge Stock Performance

SRI stock opened at $20.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $566.43 million, a P/E ratio of -41.18 and a beta of 1.39. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $14.18 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stoneridge

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Stoneridge by 173.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,205 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 138.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,342 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,494 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 4th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Stories

