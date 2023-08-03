Sumedh S. Thakar Sells 700 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $98,224.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,140 shares in the company, valued at $22,891,804.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS opened at $135.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $129.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.81. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $101.10 and a one year high of $162.36.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $130.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. As a group, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Qualys by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Qualys by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in Qualys by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,374 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 94.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QLYS. William Blair assumed coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on QLYS

About Qualys

(Get Free Report)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.