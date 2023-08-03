Summit Global Investments Acquires New Position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 26,100 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,578 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Sterling Infrastructure alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

In related news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,566.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $106,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 32,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,566.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ronald A. Ballschmiede sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total value of $5,207,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 272,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,164,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STRL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $52.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $61.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $63.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.73.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm had revenue of $403.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.