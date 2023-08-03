Summit Global Investments Acquires New Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,374,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,650,000 after purchasing an additional 43,876 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,975,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,729,000 after buying an additional 23,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,090,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,881,000 after buying an additional 41,102 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 695,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,537,000 after purchasing an additional 21,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 506,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $108.45 on Thursday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.37 and a 12-month high of $124.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.74 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 20.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barrington Research raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack A. Henry sold 2,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.53, for a total value of $273,825.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,948.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kathy J. Claypatch sold 1,500 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total value of $168,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,644.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Stories

