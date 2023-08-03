Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC)

Summit Global Investments lifted its position in shares of Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned 0.19% of Franklin Covey worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FC. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Franklin Covey by 289.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Covey in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin Covey alerts:

Franklin Covey Stock Down 0.9 %

Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.15 on Thursday. Franklin Covey Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $622.38 million, a PE ratio of 41.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $71.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.63 million. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Franklin Covey Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

FC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Covey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Franklin Covey to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Profile

(Free Report)

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Covey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Covey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.