Summit Global Investments Boosts Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Summit Global Investments grew its stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments owned approximately 0.07% of Andersons worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ANDE. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Andersons by 762.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Andersons during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Andersons by 817.4% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 10.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Andersons by 641.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ANDE. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on Andersons in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Andersons in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Andersons Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ANDE opened at $49.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04 and a beta of 0.78. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.00 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.26.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.46. Andersons had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 earnings per share. Andersons’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Andersons Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.72%.

Insider Transactions at Andersons

In other Andersons news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 278,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,110,200.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 278,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,110,200.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $54,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 275,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,230,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $432,150. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Trade, Renewables, and Plant Nutrient. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services, as well as sells commodities, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, oats, and corn oil.

