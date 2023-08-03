Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 89,126 Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Summit Global Investments bought a new position in Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 89,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zeta Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $743,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,193,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after acquiring an additional 75,884 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors acquired a new position in Zeta Global in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Zeta Global by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,923,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,886,000 after acquiring an additional 28,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Stock Down 6.6 %

Zeta Global stock opened at $8.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.33. Zeta Global Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $5.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zeta Global ( NASDAQ:ZETA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.43). Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 222.58% and a negative net margin of 42.45%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Zeta Global Profile

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

