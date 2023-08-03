Summit Global Investments Buys Shares of 9,322 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Rather & Kittrell Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $97.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $75.71 and a 12 month high of $99.53.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

