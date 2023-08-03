Summit Global Investments Cuts Stake in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Summit Global Investments reduced its holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Century Communities were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in Century Communities by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,104 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities in the 1st quarter worth about $28,900,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Century Communities by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 513,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,807,000 after buying an additional 149,429 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Century Communities by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 33.4% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 25,360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on CCS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on shares of Century Communities in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Century Communities from $82.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Century Communities currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO David L. Messenger sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $3,155,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 175,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,820.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Century Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCS opened at $76.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.26 and a 12 month high of $82.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.72.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.64. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $818.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.63%.

About Century Communities

(Free Report)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.