Summit Global Investments Invests $908,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Paragon Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $164.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.77 and a 200-day moving average of $156.44. The firm has a market cap of $69.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $167.33.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.