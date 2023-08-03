Summit Global Investments Makes New Investment in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AL. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Air Lease by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in Air Lease by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 45,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Air Lease by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Air Lease by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark purchased 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.96 per share, with a total value of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AL opened at $41.81 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.95. Air Lease Co. has a 12 month low of $30.08 and a 12 month high of $46.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. Air Lease had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $636.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Air Lease Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup started coverage on Air Lease in a research note on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

